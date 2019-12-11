On UNI Podcast: How the Panthers beat South Dakota State, previewing James Madison

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sports writer Jim Nelson is back on this week’s On UNI Podcast.

We begin with our thoughts on Northern Iowa football’s 13-10 FCS second-round playoff win at South Dakota State last Saturday.

We analyze Friday night’s quarterfinal matchup for the Panthers against second-seeded James Madison (12-1), discuss the latest on a number of injured players and give our score predictions.

You can subscribe to the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.