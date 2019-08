Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Jim Nelson joins the On UNI Podcast to preview Northern Iowa football’s fall camp.

We have three questions the Panthers will need to find an answer to before their season-opener at Iowa State on Aug. 31. We discuss and analyze the four-way QB competition, questions at linebacker, who could win the kicker job and touch on the running back situation.

