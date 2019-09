Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Jim Nelson joins this week’s On UNI Podcast to recap UNI’s 13-6 win over Idaho State last week and make predictions for Saturday night’s game at No. 5 Weber State.

We also analyze the defense’s game-winning performance and the offense’s struggles and discuss what the potential emergence of sophomore running back Tyler Hoosman.

