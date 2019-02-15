UNI Panthers

On UNI Podcast: How UNI men's basketball handled Illinois State

Northern Iowa Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson speaks to Northern Iowa Panthers guards AJ Green (4) and Trae Berhow (11) during the first half of a game at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls on Sunday, January 13, 2019. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Episode 10 of the On UNI Podcast with Gazette correspondent Cole Bair and Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Nick Petaros begins with a recap of UNI’s 77-64 win over Illinois State on Wednesday night.

Cole and Nick also analyze the potential impact of a lingering shoulder injury for Tywhon Pickford, check in on AJ Green’s Freshman of the Year candidacy, try to make sense of a jumbled MVC race and look ahead to UNI’s next tilt on the road against Evansville (10-15, 4-8) this Sunday.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI podcast on iTunes or Soundcloud.

