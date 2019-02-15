On UNI Podcast: How UNI men's basketball handled Illinois State

Episode 10 of the On UNI Podcast with Gazette correspondent Cole Bair and Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Nick Petaros begins with a recap of UNI’s 77-64 win over Illinois State on Wednesday night.

Cole and Nick also analyze the potential impact of a lingering shoulder injury for Tywhon Pickford, check in on AJ Green’s Freshman of the Year candidacy, try to make sense of a jumbled MVC race and look ahead to UNI’s next tilt on the road against Evansville (10-15, 4-8) this Sunday.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI podcast on iTunes or Soundcloud.