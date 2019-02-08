On UNI Podcast: What it will take for UNI basketball to get to the next level

On this week’s episode of the On UNI Podcast, Gazette correspondent Cole Bair and Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Nick Petaros begin by recapping UNI’s 79-71 loss to Bradley Wednesday night. Cole and Nick discuss Ben Jacobson’s thoughts on what will unlock the next level for his team and look ahead to Saturday’s in-state rivalry matchup between the Panthers and Drake.

Segment 2 of this week’s podcast features analysis on the quarterbacks and defensive backs UNI football landed in its 32-person recruiting class, as well as a look at comments made by coach Mark Farley on what he’s seeking in a championship-caliber QB.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI podcast on iTunes or Soundcloud.