UNI Athletics launches fundraising effort as it faces $2.5 million revenue shortfall

A sellout crowd at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 as Northern Iowa hosts Iowa State in volleyball. (The Gazette)
CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa athletics department took its fundraising efforts public Wednesday to help overcome losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNI’s athletics development staff already has secured $310,000 in donations during a private phase of what it’s calling the “UNI Fight Initiative,” but athletics director David Harris said the department is facing a $2.5 million revenue shortfall as a result of the pandemic.

UNI athletics staff and coaches already have agreed to voluntary pay reductions. The athletics department also has instituted a spending freeze and left a number of available positions unfilled.

The athletics department is incentivizing supporters to give to its “UNI Fight Initiative” by offering triple priority Panther Points.

“UNI has a reputation of overcoming tough circumstances,” Harris said in a news release. “We come together to accomplish tasks that seem impossible and this is one of the toughest circumstances that we have ever faced. Now is the time to do what we always do and come together to tackle the challenge. Please consider making a one-time donation to the UNI Fight Initiative, above and beyond your normal gift, and help us during this unprecedented time. Your gift will help us maintain our focus on supporting our student-athletes in every aspect of their time at UNI.”

For more information, visit www.supportthepanthers.com or call (319) 273-2471.

