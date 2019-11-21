Trevor Allen, UNI football looking to end regular season on high note

CEDAR FALLS — Whether at wide receiver or running back, Trevor Allen has been a contributor for Northern Iowa football since 2016.

Largely playing slot receiver as a freshman in 2016, the Waukee native caught 21 passes for 342 yards. Fast forward a season and Allen made a seamless transition to running back, where he’s provided 500-plus all-purpose yards every season since.

Now, with only one guaranteed home game remaining in his UNI career, Allen only recently began letting himself think of how little time he has left in purple and gold.

“People tell you that it comes quick but you really don’t understand how quick it comes until you’re in that position,” Allen said.

The Panthers will honor 12 seniors Saturday before kicking off against lowly Western Illinois (1-10, 1-6) at 1 p.m.

Despite a 38-7 loss to No. 5 South Dakota State last Saturday the vibe around the team remains positive.

“We have full capacity to go all the way,” Allen said. “Obviously it was a tough loss last weekend, we’re not going to hang on that too much. We looked at it, watched the tape, and it’s time to move on. We just have to take care of business this weekend.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Allen’s father, Andre, was an All-America linebacker for UNI from 1991-94. Trevor says he regularly talks football with his dad and older brother A.J., who was a defensive back for the Panthers from 2014-18.

“Saturday and Sunday we’ll talk about the game and kind of what we thought about it,” Allen said.

As a key component of UNI’s backfield, he’s played through injuries throughout his career, especially this season as backfield mates Tyler Hoosman (ankle) and Alphonso Soko (Achilles) have faced their own struggles to stay healthy.

Allen told The Gazette that he regularly has treatments early in the morning and before practices, and UNI coach Mark Farley recently acknowledged that Allen has played through injury in recent weeks.

Currently ranked ninth in the FCS STATS poll, the Panthers appear to be just on the outside looking in at a top-8 seed and first-round bye in the playoffs. However, Allen didn’t hold back his feelings when asked if UNI is one of the FCS’ top eight teams.

“Absolutely,” Allen said. “We have to go out there and show it this weekend against Western Illinois. Definitely, I believe we are a team that should be in the top eight. Obviously at times we haven’t shown that consistently and that’s on us. We know in our minds that we are a top-eight team. Whether or not they put us in the top eight, that’s in the committee’s hands.”