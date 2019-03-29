On UNI Podcast: Ryan Mahaffey on his coaching philosophy, QB competition and more

First-year Northern Iowa football offensive coordinator Ryan Mahaffey joins the On UNI Podcast to discuss his philosophies, dedication to teaching fundamentals, what will look different in his offense, the four-way quarterback competition and more.
