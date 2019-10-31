On UNI Podcast: What to make of the Missouri State win and previewing Illinois State

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Jim Nelson joins the On UNI Podcast to recap No. 10 Northern Iowa’s 29-6 win at Missouri State last Saturday and to discuss whether or not there should be any concern by only scoring 29 against the struggling Bears.

We analyze Isaiah Weston’s usage, Chris Kolarevic’s injury and Austin Evans’ play at nickelback.

We cap the pod discussing Saturday’s game at No. 7 Illinois State and give our predictions.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI podcast on iTunes or Soundcloud.