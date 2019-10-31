UNI Panthers

On UNI Podcast: What to make of the Missouri State win and previewing Illinois State

Northern Iowa Panthers fans react to a defensive pass interference during the first quarter of their game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Northern Iowa Panthers fans react to a defensive pass interference during the first quarter of their game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
Cole Bair, correspondent

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Jim Nelson joins the On UNI Podcast to recap No. 10 Northern Iowa’s 29-6 win at Missouri State last Saturday and to discuss whether or not there should be any concern by only scoring 29 against the struggling Bears.

We analyze Isaiah Weston’s usage, Chris Kolarevic’s injury and Austin Evans’ play at nickelback.

We cap the pod discussing Saturday’s game at No. 7 Illinois State and give our predictions.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI podcast on iTunes or Soundcloud.

Cole Bair, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE UNI Panthers ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

3 Things on the mind during bye weeks for Iowa and Iowa State football

UNI wrestling notes: Jacob Holschlag ready for return to the mat after knee injury

UNI wrestlers motivated by Drew Foster's national championship

UNI football takeaways: No. 10 Panthers still have room to grow on offense

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Leave snow on your sidewalk and face a $500 fee in Cedar Rapids

Chew on This: Smash Juice Bar, Stillwater Coffee, Food Factory open

How Iowans in U.S. House voted on impeachment rules

Rita Hart prioritizing rural economic development - and all that it means

Pressure now on Facebook to ban political ads

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.