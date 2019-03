Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Nick Petaros and Gazette correspondent Cole Bair begin the 13th episode of the Om UNI Podcast by recapping UNI’s 71-54 regular-season finale loss at Indiana State.

Nick and Cole analyze UNI’s matchup against Southern Illinois as the 6-seed in the MVC tournament and give their predictions for Arch Madness.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI podcast on iTunes or Soundcloud.