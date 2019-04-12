UNI Panthers

On UNI Podcast: Linebackers coach D.J. Vokolek talks spring football

D.J. Vokolek, UNI football
D.J. Vokolek, UNI football
Cole Bair, correspondent

Second-year assistant head coach and linebackers coach D.J. Vokolek joins this week’s On UNI Podcast to talk spring football, replay review, the competition at linebacker and much more.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI podcast on iTunes or Soundcloud.

MORE UNI Panthers ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

No spring football game at UNI in 2019

On UNI Podcast: UNI running backs coach Nick Danielson

Minnesota guard Antwan Kimmons commits to UNI basketball

New UNI quarterbacks coach Justin Roper gets early look at QB competition

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Move to stop Alliant Energy's interim rate increase denied by state board

Recent weekend gunfire in Cedar Rapids 'not random acts'

Solon based Moo Moos Ice Cream trucks sell all Iowa-made treats

Cedar Rapids rock art event unites veterans and families

Rep. Dave Loebsack to retire from Congress

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.