On UNI Podcast: Is South Dakota State UNI's biggest regular-season game of the decade?

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sports writer Jim Nelson joins once again as we recap UNI’s 17-9 win over Indiana State last week.

We analyze the offense with starting receiver Isaiah Weston and running back Tyler Hoosman out with injuries, and discuss how big of a regular-season game Saturday’s tilt against No. 8 South Dakota State is in recent program history.

We cap the pod with our analysis of Saturday’s game and give our score predictions.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.