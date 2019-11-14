UNI Panthers

On UNI Podcast: Is South Dakota State UNI's biggest regular-season game of the decade?

Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) dives between South Dakota State Jackrabbits linebackers Christian Rozeboom (2) and Dalton Cox (53) to score a touchdown during last year’s game at the UNI-Dome. (The Gazette)
Northern Iowa Panthers running back Trevor Allen (25) dives between South Dakota State Jackrabbits linebackers Christian Rozeboom (2) and Dalton Cox (53) to score a touchdown during last year’s game at the UNI-Dome. (The Gazette)
Cole Bair, correspondent

Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sports writer Jim Nelson joins once again as we recap UNI’s 17-9 win over Indiana State last week.

We analyze the offense with starting receiver Isaiah Weston and running back Tyler Hoosman out with injuries, and discuss how big of a regular-season game Saturday’s tilt against No. 8 South Dakota State is in recent program history.

We cap the pod with our analysis of Saturday’s game and give our score predictions.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

Cole Bair, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE UNI Panthers ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

UNI men's basketball pulls away from CSU Bakersfield

UNI football takeaways: Panthers have injury questions entering key game at South Dakota State

UNI 17, Indiana State 9: Panthers hang on to set up showdown at South Dakota State

UNI vs. Indiana State preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, prediction

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Moving Iowa City's Buddha: 110 tons of karma

Smash Juice Bar & Eatery in North Liberty opens with smoothies, waffle bar and more

Regent research finds $11.8 billion impact in Iowa by state's public universities

Threat closes schools Friday in Benton Community School District

Iowa City man clad in coconut bra punches through plate-glass window

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.