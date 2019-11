Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier sportswriter Jim Nelson joins episode 36 of the On UNI Podcast to recap No. 5 UNI’s 27-10 win at then-No. 7 Illinois State last Saturday.

We also discuss the breakout season defensive tackle Jared Brinkman is having, what to make of the FCS Playoff committee’s first top-10 reveal and the injury situation at running back.

Finally, we give our predictions of Saturday’s game against Indiana State set for 4 p.m. at the UNI-Dome.