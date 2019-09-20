UNI Panthers

On UNI Podcast: Will McElvain's progress, running game's struggles and more

Justin Surrency and Cole Bair preview UNI vs. Idaho State

Northern Iowa quarterback Will McElvain. (Reese Strickland/USA TODAY Sports)
Cole Bair, correspondent

Panther Sports Network analyst Justin Surrency joins once again for another episode of the On UNI Podcast.

With UNI coming off of a 34-14 win against Southern Utah, we discuss the progress shown by quarterback Will McElvain and the challenges he’s likely to encounter next.

We also analyze the running game’s struggles, big plays from wide receivers and freshman cornerback Omar Brown and predict how things will play out in Saturday’s home game against Idaho State.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

