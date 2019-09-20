On UNI Podcast: Will McElvain's progress, running game's struggles and more

Panther Sports Network analyst Justin Surrency joins once again for another episode of the On UNI Podcast.

With UNI coming off of a 34-14 win against Southern Utah, we discuss the progress shown by quarterback Will McElvain and the challenges he’s likely to encounter next.

We also analyze the running game’s struggles, big plays from wide receivers and freshman cornerback Omar Brown and predict how things will play out in Saturday’s home game against Idaho State.

Click below to listen, or be sure to subscribe and download the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.