Jim Nelson of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier joins once again and we begin the podcast looking back at UNI’s 38-7 loss at South Dakota State last Saturday.

We analyze the FCS Playoff picture ahead of the final week of the regular season, discuss what Saturday’s regular-season finale against Western Illinois will look like and give our predictions.

