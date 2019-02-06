UNI football recruiting: Panthers secure 32 in 2019 class

CEDAR FALLS — After securing 13 commitments in the early signing period, Northern Iowa finished its 2019 recruiting class Wednesday with eight additional scholarship signees and 11 preferred walk-ons.
UNI coach Mark Farley expressed his pleasure with his staff’s hard work, along with its ability to overcome an occasional lack of resources when competing with larger programs for recruits.
“The staff did a tremendous job. Knocked it out of the park,” Farley said. “We’ve got some great players that are coming in at a very high level, let alone what they can become.”
Farley said eight or more of UNI’s scholarship recruits could contribute as freshmen and added that at least half of the 12 preferred walk-ons could contribute immediately.
“Because of the change in football and recruiting of (players), that group of players is just as important as anybody on this football team,” Farley said. “They were scholarship players in my head. They have the ability to play here and they wanted to play at the highest level. We’ve got some very talented young men that will earn scholarships while playing for UNI.”
Defensive back Omar Brown, running back Kendall Robinson, wide receiver Michael Zachary, and quarterback Justin Fomby were all mentioned by name by Farley when it came to February signees.
With Colton Howell set to leave the program, Fomby, a three-star pro-style QB from Lawrenceville, Ga., will compete with early-period signee Nate Martens — an early enrollee already on campus — along with underclassmen Jacob Keller and Will McElvain in a competition Farley said will go well into fall camp.
Farley said Keller brings experience, McElvain is “dynamic” and Martens has a college-ready body and can make all the throws, as can Fomby. He also described how pro-style QBs with the ability to extend plays “fit UNI football” and offer all teams across all levels of football the best chance to win a championship.
“(Martens and Fomby) are exactly what I’m looking for,” Farley said. “Both have that tall range to them so they can see over these linemen that we have and can find these receivers, and yet they have the escapability, because I think if you’re going to win it all, it’ll be with a quarterback that’ll make plays and extend plays.”
UNI football 2019 commits
Nate Martens
Position: QB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 220
Hometown: St. Louis, Mo.
High school: De Smet Jesuit
Scholarship: Yes (3 stars)
Commitment date: Oct. 17, 2018
Justin Fomby
Position: QB
Height: 6-4
Weight: 195
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Ga.
High school: Central Gwinnett
Scholarship: Yes (3 stars)
Commitment date: Feb. 2, 2019
Kendall Robinson
Position: RB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210
Hometown: Waterloo
High school: Waterloo East
Scholarship: Yes
Commitment date: Feb. 6, 2019
Christian Seres
Position: RB
Height: 5-9
Weight: 185
Hometown: Hudson
High school: Hudson
Scholarship: No
Commitment date: Feb. 6, 2019
Sam Gary
Position: RB/WR
Height: 5-10
Weight: 200
Hometown: Cedar Falls
High school: Cedar Falls
Scholarship: No
Commitment date: Feb. 3, 2019
Liam McComas
Position: FB/TE
Height: 6-2
Weight: 215
Hometown: Iowa City
High school: Iowa City High
Scholarship: No
Commitment date: Feb. 6, 2019
Logan Wolf
Position: WR
Height: 6-4
Weight: 180
Hometown: Cedar Falls
High school: Cedar Falls
Scholarship: Yes
Commitment date: Aug. 1, 2018
Adrian Adams
Position: WR
Height: 6-2
Weight: 185
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
High school: Robbinsdale Cooper
Scholarship: No
Commitment date: Feb. 2, 2018
Michael Zachary
Position: WR
Height: 5-9
Weight: 175
Hometown: Des Moines
Transfer: Iowa Western CC
Scholarship: Yes
Commitment date: Feb. 6, 2019
Maverick Gatrost
Position: TE
Height: 6-5
Weight: 235
Hometown: Center Point
High school: Center Point-Urbana
Scholarship: Yes
Commitment date: Dec. 19, 2018
Dawson Fenton
Position: TE/DE
Height: 6-2
Weight: 215
Hometown: Sioux City
High school: Sioux City Heelan
Scholarship: No
Commitment date: Jan. 30, 2019
Kobe Rios
Position: OL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 305
Hometown: Rock Island, Ill.
High school: Rock Island
Scholarship: Yes (3 stars)
Commitment date: July 28, 2018
Tristan Roper
Position: OL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 270
Hometown: Blue Springs, Mo.
High school: Blue Springs
Scholarship: Yes (2 stars)
Commitment date: Dec. 11, 2018
Jared Penning
Position: OL
Height: 6-7
Weight: 308
Hometown: Clear Lake
High school: Clear Lake
Scholarship: Yes
Commitment date: Dec. 11, 2018
Jesse Hilby
Position: OL
Height: 6-3
Weight: 260
Hometown: Dubuque
High school: Dubuque Hempstead
Scholarship: No
Commitment date: Feb. 3, 2019
Jackson Leistikow
Position: OL
Height: 6-3
Weight: 285
Hometown: Cedar Falls
High school: Cedar Falls
Scholarship: Yes
Commitment date: Feb. 6, 2019
Clayton Kempf
Position: OL
Height: 6-6
Weight: 250
Hometown: Williamsburg
High school: Williamsburg
Scholarship: Yes
Commitment date: Feb. 6, 2019
Spencer Cuvelier
Position: LB
Height: 6-4
Weight: 240
Hometown: Cresco
Transfer: Iowa Central CC
Scholarship: Yes
Commitment date: Dec. 19, 2018
Jackson Martens
Position: LB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 208
Hometown: Burnsville, Minn.
High school: Burnsville
Scholarship: Yes (2 stars)
Commitment date: Dec. 19, 2018
Caleb Lomica
Position: LB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 205
Hometown: Alleman
High school: North Polk
Scholarship: Yes (2 stars)
Commitment date: Nov. 1, 2018
Cameron Baker
Position: LB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210
Hometown: Council Bluffs
High school: Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson
Scholarship: Yes (3 stars)
Commitment date: Nov. 1, 2018
Jake McLaughlin
Position: LB/DE
Height: 6-3
Weight: 215
Hometown: Harlan
High school: Harlan
Scholarship: Yes
Commitment date: July 25, 2018
Reed Snitker
Position: LB
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200
Hometown: Dubuque
High school: Dubuque Hempstead
Scholarship: Yes
Commitment date: Jan. 20, 2019
Tanner Sauerbrei
Position: DE
Height: 6-4
Weight: 180
Hometown: Fairbank
High school: Wapsie Valley
Scholarship: No
Commitment date: Feb. 6, 2019
Edwin Dearman
Position: DB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180
Hometown: Houston, Texas
High school: Nimitz
Scholarship: Yes
Commitment date: Dec. 19, 2018
Micah Mayberry
Position: DB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 200
Hometown: El Dorado, Kan.
Transfer: Butler CC
Scholarship: Yes
Commitment date: Dec. 10, 2018
Omar Brown
Position: DB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 185
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
High school: Minneapolis North
Scholarship: Yes
Commitment date: Feb. 6, 2019
Trey Lasek
Position: DB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180
Hometown: Riverside
High school: Highland
Scholarship: No
Commitment date: Feb. 3, 2019
Drake Shelton
Position: DB/RB
Height: 5-8
Weight: 185
Hometown: Decorah
High school: Decorah
Scholarship: No
Commitment date: Jan. 31, 2019
Luke Velky
Position: DB
Height: 6-1
Weight: 185
Hometown: Waverly
High school: Waverly-Shell Rock
Scholarship: No
Commitment date: Feb. 1, 2019
Matthew Cook
Position: K/P
Height: 5-11
Weight: 175
Hometown: Cedar Falls
High school: Cedar Falls
Scholarship: No
Commitment date: Feb. 6, 2019
Isaac Jorgenson
Position: K/P
Height: 5-11
Weight: 170
Hometown: Dike
High school: Dike-New Hartford
Scholarship: No
Commitment date: Jan. 28, 2019
