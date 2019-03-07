Missouri Valley basketball tournament 2019: Bracket, schedule, scores, TV

Arch Madness 2019 is here. The Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament again comes to Enterprise Center in St. Louis for the weekend.

The winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. In what this year is a one-bid league, this tournament determines which team will dance a year after Loyola-Chicago made a surprise run to the Final Four.

Find the updated pairings, schedule, scores and TV listings here throughout the week.

First round – Thursday, March 7

6 p.m. – No. 8 Indiana State (15-15, 7-11) vs. No. 9 Valparaiso (14-17, 7-11), FS Midwest

8:30 p.m. – No. 7 Illinois State (16-15, 9-9) vs. No. 10 Evansville (11-20, 5-13)

Quarterfinals – Friday, March 8

Noon – No. 1 Loyola-Chicago (19-12, 12-6) vs. Indiana State/Valparaiso, FS Midwest

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Missouri State (16-15, 10-8) vs. No. 5 Bradley (17-14, 9-9), FS Midwest

6 p.m. – No. 2 Drake (23-8, 12-6) vs. Illinois State/Evansville, FS Midwest

8:30 p.m. – No. 3 Southern Illinois (17-14, 10-8) vs. No. 6 Northern Iowa (14-17, 9-9), FS Midwest

Semifinals – Saturday, March 9

2:30 p.m., CBSSN

5 p.m., CBSSN

Championship – Sunday, March 10

1 p.m., CBS