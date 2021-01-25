Lance Runyon's pin helps UNI wrestling bounce back against Oklahoma

CEDAR FALLS — Lance Runyon has had plenty of success with a cradle.

It’s a safe bet it played a big part in his 122 career pins as a state champion for Southeast Polk. He likely used it for pins in his first four matches in last year’s redshirt season.

Northern Iowa’s 174-pounder relied on the pinner again to render a notable victory, cinching a cradle on Oklahoma’s 11th-ranked Anthony Mantanona for a first-period fall and propelling the No. 19 Panthers to a 23-13 Big 12 Conference dual triumph over the No. 18 Sooners Sunday at McLeod Center.

It was a rough day for Oklahoma and Mantanona. Iowa State also edged the Sooners, 18-16, and Julien Broderson defeated Mantanona, 4-3.

Runyon improved to 3-1 this season, earning his first victory over a ranked foe.

“It felt good,” said Runyon, who had a cradle in an extra match before the varsity dual. “I don’t really remember much, because I was excited. I just know when I get my hands locked I have some pretty good thoughts going through my head.”

UNI Coach Doug Schwab said Runyon wrestled fearlessly against Mantanona, forging ahead into positions other wrestlers would avoid. Runyon was assertive and confident against a dangerous scrambler.

“You have to trust that your positons are better than any of his positions, Schwab said. “I like Runyon’s chances in a low single. I really love his chances when he’s got the cradle locked up.”

Schwab added, “You can’t wade into those positions half-heartedly. Runyon didn’t. That was a huge pin.”

The match started with a flurry of action. Mantanona scored the first takedown with Runyon getting a reversal and nearly getting a cradle the first time. By the time the exchange was complete, Runyon was down 5-2, but he was unfazed. The next time they mixed it up Runyon answered with a takedown and two nearfall before locking up the cradle and rolling Mantanona on his back for the pin in 2:09.

“We were scrambling,” Runyon said. “He ended up on my ankle and I went crossface, cradled him and then he kind of broke my lock. I just went right back to it because it was right there as soon as I got back on top.”

The pin provided a big boost in the middle of three straight victories for the Panthers, who won four of the last five matches. Oklahoma actually held a 10-7 lead at the midway point.

Schwab credited 165-pounder Patrick Schoenfelder for igniting the Panthers the second half, posting a 4-1 decision over Jake Stiles to tie it.

Runyon gave UNI a lead it didn’t surrender with three matches remaining. Parker Keckeisen followed with one of the more dominant performances. He tallied nine takedowns en route to a 21-8 major decision over Darrien Roberts at 184.

“Parker wrestled all gas the whole time,” Schwab said. “That’s how he wrestles, trains and competes. To almost get a tech fall, score that many points and put 20 points on the board that’s always a really good thing.”

Carter Isley sealed the victory with a decision at heavyweight. Brody Teske and Kyle Biscoglia actually opened the dual with wins to put UNI in front. Teske racked up 3:53 of riding time in a 12-3 major decision over Mason Naifeh at 125. Biscoglia (133) scored a late takedown to drop Anthony Madrigal, 3-1.

The Panthers (3-1, 1-0) had a much better showing than last week’s disappointing loss to Missouri.

“A good win for us,” Schwab said. “Good way to respond after last week against Missouri. Now, we ready for Oklahoma State...

“I was happy with the response.”

Iowa State (4-1, 1-0) also bounced back from a loss to the Tigers a week ago, The Cyclones won six bouts, including Broderson’s decision. Broderson scored the match’s only takedown in the first, adding an escape and penalty point in the third.

“When I got in on his leg in the first period, knowing what he was going to do, he was trying to funk roll me, so I just adjusted on the fly,” Broderson said. “It worked out.”

Iowa State Coach Kevin Dresser said Broderson is starting to adapt to the level of competition he didn’t see in his redshirt season. Broderson wrestled controlled against Mantanona.

“I thought Julien did a good job not playing into his (Mantanona’s) strengths, because he’s really dangerous,” Dresser said. “That’s a big win for Julien. He struggled a little bit starting out as a redshirt freshman. He found out that the redshirt circuit is a lot different than this circuit. This particular win was big for him.”

Like Runyon, this was a cornerstone victory to build on the rest of the season. Broderson plans to remain even keel and get back to work with Oklahoma State coming to town next week.

“I’m not really going to change much,” Broderson said. “I’m going to keep training like I have been, but it’s good to get a win like this every once in a while.”

The Cyclones win wasn’t sealed until heavyweight. Even then, they needed extra time to decide an individual and team victor. Gannon Gremmel rode out Josh Heindselman in the final tiebreaker-1 period for a 5-4 decision.

Ian Parker claimed the only matchup between top-10 wrestlers. Eighth-ranked Parker scored a takedown in the final minute and rode out No. 5 Dom Demas for a 5-3 victory.

“I thought Ian made good adjustments,” Dresser said. “He’s actually getting to Demas’ legs easier than he ever has. It’s really hard to get to his legs. That was a confidence builder in that particular match for all of us.”

Former South Tama prep Isaac Judge (165) and 125-pounder Kysen Terukina added decisions for Iowa State.

