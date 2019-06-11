Former Prairie prep Jessica Heims wins 3 gold medals

GROSSETO, Italy — Former Cedar Rapids Prairie prep Jessica Heims opened her season for Team USA at the Para Athletics Grand Prix last weekend and will return home with a trio of gold medals.

Now a sophomore at UNI, Heims set the f64 world record in the discus earlier this year at the Musco Twilight meet in Iowa City then broke her own record a few weeks later at the Wisconsin Alumni Meet.

In her first meet in the red, white and blue this year, she continued where she finished her collegiate season. She took gold in the discus, 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash.

In the discus, she hit her best throw of 34.18m on her first toss. She won the combined event by more than two meters over the second-place thrower from Ireland.

In the 100-meter dash, Heims cut nearly 2/10ths of a second off her career-best she ran at Wisconsin. She finished first with a time of 14.65.

She closed out the week with a season-best time in the 200 of 30.04 to pick up her third gold. She won by more than two seconds.

Heims’ season also will include the Parapan American Games in August in Lima, Peru, and the Para Athletics World Championship in Dubai in November.