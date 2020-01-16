AJ Green's continued excellence, Isaiah Brown's emergence among top UNI basketball storylines

ON UNI PODCAST

Cole Bair, correspondent
Northern Iowa guard Isaiah Brown attempts a reverse layup against Drake at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls last season. (Th
Northern Iowa guard Isaiah Brown attempts a reverse layup against Drake at McLeod Center in Cedar Falls last season. (The Gazette)

Waterloo Courier sportswriter Nick Petaros is alongside Gazette correspondent for another episode of the On UNI Podcast.

We begin by recapping the Panthers’ 88-78 win over Valparaiso Wednesday night that included 29 points from AJ Green and turnover issues popping back up.

We analyze Isaiah Brown’s emergence as a reliable two-way player after a 16-point performance against Valpo.

We cap the podcast previewing Saturday’s game at Bradley and discussing the current situation between Justin Dahl and James Betz backing up starting center Austin Phyfe.

You can subscribe to the On UNI Podcast on Apple Podcasts or Soundcloud.

 

Cole Bair, correspondent

