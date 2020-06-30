ARTICLE

Tyler Cook signs with Denver Nuggets for season restart

Rookie from Iowa played 11 games with Cleveland, 29 in G League

Iowa's Tyler Cook (25) drives past Tennessee's Kyle Alexander during an NCAA men's basketball tournament game at Nationw
Iowa’s Tyler Cook (25) drives past Tennessee’s Kyle Alexander during an NCAA men’s basketball tournament game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on March 24, 2019. (The Gazette)

Tyler Cook is going back to where it started for him, NBA-wise.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes forward has signed a substitute two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets and will be eligible to play for the Nuggets when their season resumes Aug. 1 in Orlando, Fla. That’s where the duration of the 2019-20 season is scheduled to be played.

Denver signed undrafted free agent Cook to a two-way deal last August. They waived him near the end of training camp, and Cook then signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played in 11 games for the Cavaliers and 22 for Cleveland’s NBA G League affiliate in Canton, Ohio. After he was cut loose by the Cavaliers, he signed with the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue. He played seven games for that team before the G League season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cook averaged 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over his 29 G League games, and 1.7 points with Cleveland.

 

