2 big Iowa men's basketball games remain unannounced

The dates and pairings for the 2020 Gavitt Games and ACC/Big Ten Challenge men’s college basketball events have yet to be announced. The Gavitt Games matches teams from the Big Ten and Big East conferences.

In 2018 and 2019, the Gavitt Games pairings were released in May. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge pairings were announced between June 1 and June 8 in each of the three previous years.

Iowa hosted DePaul in the Gavitt Games last Nov. 11, and presumably would play a road game in the event this year. The Hawkeyes played at Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge last Dec. 3 and presumably would host a game in that even this year.

Here is Iowa’s known nonconference schedule for 2020-21.