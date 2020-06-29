Iowa Men's Basketball

2 big Iowa men's basketball games remain unannounced

Gavitt Games and ACC/Big Ten Challenge games/dates usually out well before now

DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) and Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) struggle for a loose ball during their teams' Gavi
DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands (5) and Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) struggle for a loose ball during their teams’ Gavitt Tipoff Games contest at Carver-Hawkeye Arena last Nov. 11. Coleman-Lands has since transferred to Iowa State. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)

The dates and pairings for the 2020 Gavitt Games and ACC/Big Ten Challenge men’s college basketball events have yet to be announced. The Gavitt Games matches teams from the Big Ten and Big East conferences.

In 2018 and 2019, the Gavitt Games pairings were released in May. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge pairings were announced between June 1 and June 8 in each of the three previous years.

Iowa hosted DePaul in the Gavitt Games last Nov. 11, and presumably would play a road game in the event this year. The Hawkeyes played at Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge last Dec. 3 and presumably would host a game in that even this year.

Here is Iowa’s known nonconference schedule for 2020-21.

 

