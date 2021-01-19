Iowa Hawkeyes

Tom and Nelson Brands like ... Kesha!

Why not? No. 1 Hawkeye wrestlers tearin' it apart-part-part pa-pa-part

Kesha performs during a free concert at the then-US Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 2, 2018. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

The only music I’ve ever heard played in the Iowa Hawkeyes’ wrestling room is country music.

It never mattered if it were morning, afternoon or evening, if I wandered up to the room in Carver-Hawkeye Arena and opened the door, I’d be greeted with country music. And not what I consider the good kind, but to each their own.

So, I was among those surprised and even delighted Tuesday when, during a Zoom video conference with Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands and reporters, Brands professed his enjoyment of singer/songwriter/rapper Kesha.

The subject was Iowa sophomore wrestler Nelson Brands, a 184-pounder who is one of several forces in the No. 1 Hawkeyes’ lineup.

“He’s popular with his teammates,” Tom Brands said about his nephew, the son of Iowa assistant coach Terry Brands. “He’s pretty lighthearted, and he likes Kesha. What more can you say?

“I’m a Kesha fan myself.”

Asked to name his favorite Kesha song, Brands replied “I can sing ‘em all, but I don’t know the title of any of them.”

Maybe it’s “We R Who We R.”

Tonight we’re going har-har-har ha-ha-hard

Just like the world is our-our-our ou-ou-ours

We’re tearin’ it apart-part-part pa-pa-part

You know we’re superstars, we are who we are

That’s my guess, anyway.

 

