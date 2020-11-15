Time, television set for Iowa-Penn State

Saturday’s Iowa-Penn State football game will be at 2:30 p.m., and will be televised by BTN.
The Hawkeyes are 2-2, with two straight wins. Penn State has started the season 0-4 for the first time since 2001.
