Time, television set for Iowa-Penn State

Nittany Lions seek first win in 2020

Penn State coach James Franklin and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shake hands at midfield after their teams' last meeting at B
Penn State coach James Franklin and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz shake hands at midfield after their teams’ last meeting at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., a 30-24 Penn State win on Oct. 27, 2018. (Max Petrosky/Freelance)

Saturday’s Iowa-Penn State football game will be at 2:30 p.m., and will be televised by BTN.

The Hawkeyes are 2-2, with two straight wins. Penn State has started the season 0-4 for the first time since 2001.

 

