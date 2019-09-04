Timberwolves sign Lindell Wigginton

MINNEAPOLIS — The NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves have signed rookie guard Lindell Wigginton of Iowa State.

Wigginton, 21, played two seasons at Iowa State, averaging 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 56 games. He was named the Big 12 Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year last season.

The Nova Scotia native played for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Summer League, averaging 7.4 points in 15.0 minutes per contest with a 26-point game against Philadelphia on July 12.

The Timberwolves’ NBA G League affiliate is the Iowa Wolves in Des Moines.