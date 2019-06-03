SPORTS

Three former Hawkeyes on National Football Foundation Hall of Fame ballot

Also, a coach and player from Northern Iowa

Iowa’s Dallas Clark (44) pulls down a reception for 20 yards in front of Michigan’s Charles Drake (24) during the Hawkeyes’ 34-9 win over the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Oct. 26, 2002. (Gazette photo)
Three former Iowa Hawkeyes All-Americans are on the 2020 National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame ballot. They are:

Dallas Clark: Unanimous first-team All-American and winner of the Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end in 2002.

Tim Dwight: Two-time first-team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1997 after finishing his career as the Big Ten’s leader in punt-return yardage with 1,102.

Andre Tippett: 1981 consensus first-team All-American defensive end who holds Iowa’s record for TFL (tackles for loss) yardage.

Others on the ballot include Northern Iowa running back Carl Boyd, a first-team All-American in 1987 and Clyde “Buck” Starbeck, UNI’s coach from 1936 to 1942 and 1945 to 1957.

Also, Central College linebacker Al Dorenkamp, a first-team All-American in 1974; Mike Wiggins of Iowa Wesleyan, an NAIA All-American punter in 1986 and 1987; Northwestern College coach Larry Korver, twice the NAIA National Coach of the Year during his 28 seasons from 1967 to 1994.

The ballot contains 76 players and five coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 101 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

