2020 Zach Johnson Foundation Classic canceled

Last year's event raised $1.1 million for Kids on Course program in Cedar Rapids schools

Zach Johnson signs autographs for fans at the Zach Johnson Foundation Classic at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids o
Zach Johnson signs autographs for fans at the Zach Johnson Foundation Classic at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids on July 8, 2019. The annual golf tournament raises funds for Johnson's local charity, Kids on Course. This year's event has been canceled.
11:26AM | Wed, July 01, 2020

The 2020 Zach Johnson Foundation Classic, scheduled for July 27 at Elmcrest Country Club, was canceled Wednesday due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foundation had announced earlier this summer that the event would be closed to the general public.

“The health and safety of our participants, Zach, other celebrities and pros, and our staff has always been and continues to be our top priority,” said Pat Cobb, chairman of the Zach Johnson Foundation.

“In light of the increasing concern over the rises of cases in Linn County and other parts of Iowa and the U.S., we couldn’t in good conscience host the event and put people at risk.”

The Foundation had a Virtual Gala on June 6 that raised over $180,000. That money will support Kids on Course, the program serving over 1,000 students in the Cedar Rapids Community School District.

Last year’s ZJFC raised $1.1 million for Kids on Course.

“The decision to cancel this year’s Classic was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to be a part of because of how important the money we raise is to the Kids on Course program,” Johnson said in a news release.

“In the end, our responsibility for the health and well-being of all those connected with the Classic had to be our number one priority. We look forward to making the 2021 Zach Johnson Foundation Classic the best to date.

Hlas

The Gazette

All articles by Mike

