Photos: November 2020 Favorite Sports Photos

This year’s Iowa state volleyball tournament was one of upsets and oddities, including reduced arena capacity and mask and social distancing requirements. These were loosely observed by attendees, but I also noticed some teams wearing masks while playing and using their timeouts for a quick douse of hand sanitizer while volunteers wiped down balls between points. I chose this photo not because it’s a great shot, but because it documents the weirdness and urgency of this time and place.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Emma McClintock (3) and Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Katie Clark (10) put out their hands for hand sanitizer during a timeout during their 1A state quarterfinal match of the IGHSAU state volleyball tournament at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Gladbrook-Reinbeck swept Springville, 3-0. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)