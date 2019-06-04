ARTICLE

Tenured positions: Big Ten commish, Hawkeyes football coach, Rolling Stone

Since 1979: Three Big Ten bosses, two Hawkeye football coaches

Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany shakes hands with Iowa football coach during a visit to a Hawkeyes’ practice in Iowa City in August 2013. (Gazette photo)

Kevin Warren will become the sixth commissioner in Big Ten Conference history, going back to 1922.

At his introductory news conference Tuesday at Big Ten headquarters, Warren said he hopes to have the job 30 years from now. Given the league’s history, he probably will.

At 10 years, William R. Reed was the shortest-tenured Big Ten boss. He died in office. So did the first one, John L. Griffith, who was on the job from 1922 to 1944. Outgoing commish Jim Delany held the post for 30 years, Wayne Duke for 18 before Delany. Kenneth “Tug” Wilson spent 16 years as commish.

Six in 97 years. Compare that to:

University of Iowa presidents: There have been 11 full-time UI presidents since 1922.

Iowa governors: Nineteen people have been governor since 1922, Terry Branstad twice.

Chicago Cubs managers: Since 1922, 34 men have managed the Cubs for at least 100 games. The 34th, Joe Maddon, won a World Series.

Wheel of Fortune: The game show has had just four hosts since 1922. Of course, it didn’t go on the air until 1975. It wouldn’t have made for much of a radio show.

The only job with more security than Big Ten commissioner may be Iowa football coach. There have been two since 1979. Warren will be the third Big Ten chief steward in that time.

The Rolling Stones can top that. They’ve had just one lead singer (Mick Jagger), one lead guitarist (Keith Richards) and one drummer (Charlie Watts) since 1963. They’ll begin a 17-date North American stadium tour June 21 in Chicago.

