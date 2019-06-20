Iowa State Cyclones

Talen Horton-Tucker, Marial Shayok of Iowa State drafted by Lakers, 76ers

Horton-Tucker picked 46th, Shayok 54th

Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker (11) dunks the ball as Kansas’ David McCormack (33) and K.J. Lawson (13) look on during the Cyclones’ 77-60 win at Hilton Coliseum in Ames on 1.5.19. (The Gazette)
Two Iowa State players were selected in the second round of Thursday night’s NBA draft.

Freshman guard Talen Horton-Tucker was the 46th player selected, going to the Los Angeles Lakers. Horton-Tucker averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals for the Cyclones last season. He was on the Big 12 Conference’s All-Freshman team. He is 18.

He is represented by the same agency as the one that reps Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Klutch Sports.

Senior guard Marial Shayok was the 54th pick in the draft, going to the Philadelphia 76ers. Shayok averaged 18.5 points and was first-team All-Big 12 last season, his only one with Iowa State after transferring from Virginia. He turns 24 next month.

Iowa State has had five players drafted since 2016. Georges Niang and Abdel Nader were second-rounders in 2016 and Monte Morris was a second-round pick in 2017. All are currently on NBA rosters.

Going undrafted were Cyclone sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton and Iowa junior forward Tyler Cook. They probably will join NBA Summer League teams next month and try to gain invitations to an NBA team’s preseason training camp.

