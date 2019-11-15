Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. West Des Moines Dowling, Iowa Class 4A state football semifinals

Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. West Des Moines Dowling, Iowa Class 4A state football semifinals

The Cedar Rapids Kennedy Cougars take on the Dowling Catholic Maroons in a class 4A state football semi-final game.

/ 14

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City police looking for information after 7-year-old is struck by vehicle

University of Iowa has paid departed diversity head $145,000

First flu-related deaths of the season reported in Iowa

13 children adopted in Cedar Rapids on Friday

Puppy, video gaming console and other items stolen from Marion residence; woman arrested

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Ride competing with RAGBRAI changes dates, direction

Former Maid-Rite building in Marion to open as new restaurant, Airbnb

On Iowa Politics Podcast: The state of the race, Castro's criticisms, and (more) impeachment

Troubling picture of NASA-Boeing relationship

University of Iowa moving quickly to fill another director vacancy

Trending