Photos: St. Albert vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Iowa Class 1A state volleyball tournament semifinal

Photos: St. Albert vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Iowa Class 1A state volleyball tournament semifinal

Action from the Class 1A semifinal between St. Albert and Gladbrook-Reinbeck at the IGHSAU state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids. Gladbrook-Reinbeck swept Council Bluffs St. Albert, 3-0.

/ 20

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Covid-19 cases exceed 100,000 a day for the first time, even as the nation is split on the pandemic vs. the economy

Iowa voters set all-time turnout high

Iowa voters hand 'mandate' to Republican state lawmakers, leader says

Iowa GOP freshman now confront Democratic U.S. House

Court upholds murder conviction for Mount Pleasant man who fatally shot Iowa City cab driver

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Biden wins Wisconsin and Michigan, narrowing Trump's path

These maps show how Iowa voted in the 2020 election

Republican Hinson upsets incumbent Finkenauer in Iowa House 1 race

Presidential Election Results 2020

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to set records in Iowa

Trending