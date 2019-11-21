Photos: 3A Championship Solon Spartans vs. Western Dubuque Bobcats

Photos: 3A Championship Solon Spartans vs. Western Dubuque Bobcats

The Solon Spartans and the Western Dubuque Bobcats battle for the class 3A state football championship

/ 20

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Former Aryan Brotherhood member implicated in the death of Chris Bagley sentenced to 18 years on firearms and drugs

Wiggins to serve as acting chief justice

Iowa State students call out administrators as investigations into racism accumulate

Favor for brother means 2 years in prison for Idaho man

Execution for Iowa mass killer Dustin Honken on hold

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

With rising demands, University of Iowa hospitals assess growth strategy

Tempers flare between Hogg, Vanorny and others during Cedar Rapids Council discussion on Cargill rail yard

Can one small city make an impact on global climate change?

Have a business idea? You could get a year rent-free in downtown Cedar Rapids

No 'mansplaining' necessary

Trending