Midwest Conference suspends all sports to 2021, Nothern Sun pushes back start of fall sports

CEDAR RAPIDS — Two conferences that include Iowa colleges made decisions about their fall sports Monday.

The Division II Northern Sun Conference announced it is pushing back the first date of practices for football, men’s and women’s cross country, volleyball and soccer to early September. The league includes Upper Iowa.

The Division III Midwest Conference announced it is suspending all league competition for fall and winter sports through Dec. 31. That conference includes Iowa schools Cornell and Grinnell.

“We did everything we could over the past couple of months to develop schedules, event management protocols and testing policies so that we could compete this fall,” Midwest Conference Executive Director Heather Benning said in a press release. “However, due to the recent sustained surge of cases across the country, and a lack of guaranteed access to timely and reliable testing with the frequency recommended by the NCAA, the conference does not feel it is in a position to sponsor intercollegiate athletic competition at this time.”

The Midwest Conference said it is committed to allowing some form of practice and skill development in small groups up to the end of the year. It said its member schools could have “limited non-conference competition” at the discretion of each school.

The Northern Sun, meanwhile, is delaying practice for football and men’s and women’s cross county to Sept. 2 and volleyball and soccer to Sept. 8. The first allowed competitions for football and cross country will be Sept. 26 and for volleyball and soccer Oct. 2.

“This was a challenging decision for our membership to make,” Northern Sun Commissioner Erin Lind said in a release. “For the last several months, our membership has been working tirelessly to prepare for the fall sports season, including developing the resumption of athletic principles, revamping schedules and creating competition disruption plans. At this time, we remain optimistic that we can safely conduct a fall sports season and moving the start date of competition will give us the best opportunity to give our student-athletes the experience they deserve.”

The conference said pushing back sports would allow its schools to “focus solely on reopening safely.”

“Athletics is a vital aspect of all 16 of our campus communities, and we owe it to our student-athletes to exhaust all options that will result in an opportunity for them to compete in their sport,” Lind said. “We are optimistic that remedies to manage the virus and minimize spread will improve over time which would provide a more consistent season and positive experience for our student-athletes. Although we are not able to guarantee this given the uncertain nature of the virus, we are committed to exploring all options.”

The D-III American Rivers Conference (formerly the Iowa Conference) has said though everything is obviously fluid, it is still committed to fall sports, though it is unclear if that has changed with the Midwest Conference announcement and announcements from other D-III leagues around the country and Midwest recently about suspending fall sports. A message left for ARC Commissioner Chuck Yrigoyen was not immediately returned Monday night.

The National Junior College Athletic Association recently announced it is pushing back fall sports to the spring and delaying winter sports. That affects Kirkwood Community College.

