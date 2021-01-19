Small College Sports

Kirkwood's Corvon Seales has Division I basketball teams

Eagles tip offseason Wednesday at DMACC

Corvon Seales (left), playing for North Scott during and all-star event in 2018, is ready to start his Kirkwood career.
Corvon Seales (left), playing for North Scott during and all-star event in 2018, is ready to start his Kirkwood career. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — It’s too bad fans won’t be able to attend when the Kirkwood men’s basketball season tips off Wednesday night at DMACC in Boone.

The easiest smile to recognize in the building will likely belong to one of the newest members of the Eagles squad, redshirt sophomore guard Corvon Seales.

“I just like to have fun and I’m always happy,” Seales said. “No matter what, I’m always smiling. I just can’t help it.”

The North Scott grad started his career at D-II Minnesota State where he red-shirted the 2018-19 season before starting 30 of 33 games last year.

Having received eight offers over the final four weeks of his AAU career, including a D-I offer from IUPUI, Minnesota State was excited to continue their relationship with the sought-after Seales, who still had three years of eligibility remaining.

Fortunately for Kirkwood’s second-year head coach Tim Sandquist, Seales was looking to move closer to home for the birth of his first child.

“I wanted to be able to still play basketball and fulfill my dream and be able to be close to my daughter,” Seales said. “She’s an hour from (Cedar Rapids) and with all of the tradition, and what they could offer, Kirkwood was the best fit for me and what I want to do with my future.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A tough decision was made slightly easier and more obvious when you consider Corvon’s younger brother, Cortaviaus, is a freshman point guard for the Eagles.

“Our chemistry will always be great because we grew up together,” Seales said. “My family is one. We don’t argue a lot.”

Seales is now settling into Cedar Rapids, where he shares a place with his brother.

He’s also enjoying the first weeks of his daughter’s life after Inaya Rain Seales was born on Dec. 27.

“Seeing her smile and just being able to hold her,” Seales said. “I think it’s a life-changing experience. Just being able to be there at her birth.

“I really don’t know how to explain it.”

Not only is Seales smiling even more than usual thanks to the proximity of his family, he’s making lifelong friends with teammates he’s less familiar with.

“I say it a lot. This is one of my favorite teams ever playing on,” Seales said. “Not just on-the-court, but off the court we are always hanging out and playing video games. Especially with COVID, there’s nothing to do so we are around each other all of the time.”

It helps that the team has a common goal — winning.

“We know when and when not to joke around,” Seales said. “We are really young and have a lot of maturing to do, but as far as the steps we are taking, you can tell everyone wants to be here.”

Sandquist agrees if fans are eventually let into games, it’s going to be an easy team to root for.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Behind The Lens

The Gazette's Mary Sharp will lead the discussion as photojournalists share their unique journey in the storm's timeline and moving moments. Free registration is required.

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
Pints & Politics Virtual Event

Join us via Zoom for a free virtual edition of Pints & Politics, Thursday, January 28th at 5:30 pm

Learn More
Gazette Marketing
ANF Hawkeye Trucker Hat

Adjustable snap-back ANF Trucker Hat. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! only $19.99

Buy Now

“This is going to be a lot of fun to watch and the community can get behind these guys,” he said.

For Seales, the big dream would be to continue his career at UNI, Drake, Iowa State or Iowa.

“That’s one of the reasons that I came here. I think I can play at a higher level,” Seales said. “I think that the coaches have the right kind of connections that can set me up for success.”

When asked what the chances of making his big dream a reality are ... Seales smiled wide and said, “I personally think I could do it.”

 

MORE Small College Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Kirkwood's Ashley Tull ready to return to basketball court

College football 2020-21 about to kick off again

Podcast: UNI and ISU sweep, previewing Nebraska vs. Iowa and more Iowa wrestling talk

At 13-0, Drake is one of the best stories in college basketball

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Eastern Iowa Airport sees 53% drop in passengers in 2020, fewest in at least 25 years

Jan. 6 Capitol attack evokes memories of 1954 attack that wounded Iowa rep, 4 others

2nd-largest per-capita group of amateur radio operators in the world call Eastern Iowa home

How not to respond to an attack against democracy

Do you qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa? Check our chart to find out

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.