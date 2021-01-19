Kirkwood's Corvon Seales has Division I basketball teams

CEDAR RAPIDS — It’s too bad fans won’t be able to attend when the Kirkwood men’s basketball season tips off Wednesday night at DMACC in Boone.

The easiest smile to recognize in the building will likely belong to one of the newest members of the Eagles squad, redshirt sophomore guard Corvon Seales.

“I just like to have fun and I’m always happy,” Seales said. “No matter what, I’m always smiling. I just can’t help it.”

The North Scott grad started his career at D-II Minnesota State where he red-shirted the 2018-19 season before starting 30 of 33 games last year.

Having received eight offers over the final four weeks of his AAU career, including a D-I offer from IUPUI, Minnesota State was excited to continue their relationship with the sought-after Seales, who still had three years of eligibility remaining.

Fortunately for Kirkwood’s second-year head coach Tim Sandquist, Seales was looking to move closer to home for the birth of his first child.

“I wanted to be able to still play basketball and fulfill my dream and be able to be close to my daughter,” Seales said. “She’s an hour from (Cedar Rapids) and with all of the tradition, and what they could offer, Kirkwood was the best fit for me and what I want to do with my future.”

A tough decision was made slightly easier and more obvious when you consider Corvon’s younger brother, Cortaviaus, is a freshman point guard for the Eagles.

“Our chemistry will always be great because we grew up together,” Seales said. “My family is one. We don’t argue a lot.”

Seales is now settling into Cedar Rapids, where he shares a place with his brother.

He’s also enjoying the first weeks of his daughter’s life after Inaya Rain Seales was born on Dec. 27.

“Seeing her smile and just being able to hold her,” Seales said. “I think it’s a life-changing experience. Just being able to be there at her birth.

“I really don’t know how to explain it.”

Not only is Seales smiling even more than usual thanks to the proximity of his family, he’s making lifelong friends with teammates he’s less familiar with.

“I say it a lot. This is one of my favorite teams ever playing on,” Seales said. “Not just on-the-court, but off the court we are always hanging out and playing video games. Especially with COVID, there’s nothing to do so we are around each other all of the time.”

It helps that the team has a common goal — winning.

“We know when and when not to joke around,” Seales said. “We are really young and have a lot of maturing to do, but as far as the steps we are taking, you can tell everyone wants to be here.”

Sandquist agrees if fans are eventually let into games, it’s going to be an easy team to root for.

“This is going to be a lot of fun to watch and the community can get behind these guys,” he said.

For Seales, the big dream would be to continue his career at UNI, Drake, Iowa State or Iowa.

“That’s one of the reasons that I came here. I think I can play at a higher level,” Seales said. “I think that the coaches have the right kind of connections that can set me up for success.”

When asked what the chances of making his big dream a reality are ... Seales smiled wide and said, “I personally think I could do it.”