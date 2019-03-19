Kirkwood powers past North Central Missouri in NJCAA tournament

DANVILLE, Ill. — The top-seeded Kirkwood men’s basketball team scored 53 firsts-half points and rolled to a 96-66 win over No. 16 North Central Missouri in a first-round game at the NJCAA Division II Championships.

The Eagles (28-4) will play either No. 8 Wake Tech or No. 9 Niagara County Wednesday at 6 in the quarterfinals.

Allante Pickens led Kirkwood with 24 points and Devonte Thedford and Douglas Wilson added 13 apiece. Wilson also had a team-high 10 rebounds. Jamal Stephenson came off the bench to score 12 and Connor Kasperbauer added 10.

The Eagles shot 54 percent from the field, including 64 percent in the first half.

Solomon Thomas led North Central Missouri (18-13) with 18 points.