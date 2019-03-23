Kirkwood men's basketball will play for national title Saturday

DANVILLE, Ill. — The Kirkwood men’s basketball team advanced to the NJCAA Division II championship game by beating Erie 84-70 in a semifinal game Friday night at the Mary Miller Center.

The Eagles shot 78.3 percent in the first half (18 of 23), including 6 of 7 from 3-point range, building a 50-29 lead, then held on over the final 20 minutes.

Doug Wilson led Kirkwood (30-4) with 27 points. Allante Pickens added 17 points and Luke Appel chipped in 10 points.

Kyle Harris had 18 points to lead Erie (27-5).

The Eagles play Johnson County, which defeated Cecil 81-78 in the semifinals, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.