Kirkwood men's basketball moves on to national semifinals

DANVILLE, Ill. — The Kirkwood men’s basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the NJCAA Division II Championships with an 80-65 victory over Niagara County last night at Mary Miller Complex.
Douglas Wilson and Devonte Thedford paced the Eagles (29-4) with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Luke Appel chipped in 14 points.
Top-seeded Kirkwood will face either No. 4 Erie or No. 5 Milwaukee Area in the semifinals Friday at 6:30 p.m.
