Kirkwood men's basketball moves on to national semifinals

Kirkwood's Doug Wilson drives against Niagara County's Chris Luke in Wednesday night’s NJCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament quarterfinal in Danville, Ill. Kirkwood won, 80-65. (NJCAA.org)
DANVILLE, Ill. — The Kirkwood men’s basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the NJCAA Division II Championships with an 80-65 victory over Niagara County last night at Mary Miller Complex.

Douglas Wilson and Devonte Thedford paced the Eagles (29-4) with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Luke Appel chipped in 14 points.

Top-seeded Kirkwood will face either No. 4 Erie or No. 5 Milwaukee Area in the semifinals Friday at 6:30 p.m.

