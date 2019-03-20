Kirkwood men's basketball moves on to national semifinals

DANVILLE, Ill. — The Kirkwood men’s basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the NJCAA Division II Championships with an 80-65 victory over Niagara County last night at Mary Miller Complex.

Douglas Wilson and Devonte Thedford paced the Eagles (29-4) with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Luke Appel chipped in 14 points.

Top-seeded Kirkwood will face either No. 4 Erie or No. 5 Milwaukee Area in the semifinals Friday at 6:30 p.m.