Jackie Feldt, Madeline Wilkins lead Coe women's basketball past Nebraska Wesleyan

CEDAR RAPIDS — On a given night, Jackie Feldt or Madeline Wilkins can gave their team a boost with a strong scoring night.

When both juniors do, Coe is hard to beat.

“It is great, we love playing together,” Feldt said after she tied a season high with 25 points and Wilkins scored 23 as the Kohawks sprinted past Nebraska Wesleyan, 79-65, in an American Rivers Conference women’s basketball game Wednesday at Kohawk Arena. “We know that whoever has the hot hand, just get them the ball and they are just going to keep shooting and it worked out tonight.”

The victory moved Coe (12-8, 7-4 ARC) into a tie for fourth place in the conference standings along with Simpson and behind third place Luther and co-leaders Loras and Wartbug. The top six in the league standings advance to the postseason conference tournament.

Coe visits Simpson next Wednesday.

“You are putting yourself right in the mix,” third-year Coe Coach Kayla Waskow said. “Of course you always want to try to win the league, but I love where we are sitting. With the teams we have got (left), we have battled. We are putting ourselves in a position to ultimately finish in the top four. That is what you want and then you get to lock in a home tournament game.”

The Kohawks used a 15-2 burst in the first half to claim a pair of 17-point leads as forward Jamie Feldt — Jackie’s identical twin sister — limited ARC scoring leader Caitlin Navratil (23.4 points per game) to just two points in the first half.

“Jamie did an amazing job on her,” said Wilkins, who was one point away from her own season high. “With her averaging almost 24 points, it is crazy that she is. It was just a big emphasis this week that we made sure we actually did little drills in practice where we acted like we were her and never picked up the ball and just worked on our defense and making sure our hands were up. Credit to Jamie for doing an amazing job on her.”

Navratil was able to get going a bit in the second half with 16 points that helped cut the Nebraska Wesleyan deficit to five points at 54-49 with 1:51 left in the third quarter, but Jackie Feldt responded with five quick points and a basket by sophomore center Lexi Doyle pushed the Coe lead back to double digits by the end of the frame.

“They were in zone, so we knew that we just had to get the ball in the middle,” said Jackie Feldt, who distributed a team-high six assists. “I knew I was either going to drive to the basket or kick it out to shooters.”

Jamie Feldt posted 10 points and led the Kohawks with 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks.

Women’s basketball

AT KOHAWK ARENA

Coe 79, Nebraska Wesleyan 65

NEBRASKA WESLEYAN (65): Caitlin Navratil 8-18 1-2 18, Mckenna Griess 5-7 1-5 11, Mikenzie Delgado 4-12 0-0 9, Jazmine Glenn 1-4 4-4 6, Sydney Skupa 1-4 0-1 2, Sami Tucker 3-5 3-4 9, Paige Ravenscroft 3-4 0-0 8, Mckenzie Teten 0-5 2-2 2, Sierra Roseby 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 11-18 65.

COE (79): Jackie Feldt 12-20 0-1 25, Madeline Wilkins 8-19 0-0 23, Jamie Feldt 4-8 0-0 10, Sydney Schroder 2-4 0-1 4, Lexi Doyle 1-6 1-2 3, Molly Buck 2-5 0-0 5, Taylor Huber 1-4 3-4 5, Rylee Claussen 1-2 0-0 2, Mady Wahls 1-2 0-0 2, Alyse Southard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-70 4-8 79.

Halftime — Coe 42, Nebraska Wesleyan 27. 3-point goals — Nebraska Wesleyan 4-17 (Navratil 1-4, Delgado 1-8, Glenn 0-1, Ravenscroft 2-2, Teten 0-2), Coe 11-24 (Jac. Feldt 1-3, Wilkins 7-13, Jam. Feldt 2-4, Buck 1-4). Rebounds — Nebraska Wesleyan 37 (Griess 12), Coe 41 (Jam. Feldt 11). Assists — Nebraska Wesleyan 10 (Delgado 3), Coe 19 (Jac. Feldt 6). Steals — Nebraska Wesleyan 10 (Teten 4), Coe 7 (Jam. Feldt 4). Fouls — Nebraska Wesleyan 10, Coe 14. Turnovers — Nebraska Wesleyan 15, Coe 12. Fouled out — None. Technicals — None. A — 85.

Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com