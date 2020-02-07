Folkstyle or Greco, Coe's Kaleb Reeves has big goals in wrestling

MOUNT VERNON — Kaleb Reeves possess some high aspirations when it comes to wrestling.

He has his sights set on being a top college performer, but that’s not all. Reeves, a Greco-Roman national finalist and multi-time All-American in high school, wants to step on the international stage someday.

Who better to wrestle for than Coe Coach John Oostendorp, who was an accomplished Greco-Roman competitor after an All-America career at the University of Iowa? The relationship seemed like perfect.

“Not only do I want to be a good folkstyle athlete in (NCAA) Division III but I also want to be a world-level athlete and compete in Greco on the world level,” the former three-time state medalist for Sigourney-Keota said. “I think Coach O himself was the biggest influence. It may not have been just his Greco, but his attitude for wrestling, how respectable he is as a coach and paying attention to every athlete.”

Reeves used some of those upper body moves for a second-period pin, capping fifth-ranked Coe’s 34-9 victory over Cornell Friday night at Small Multi-Sport Center in the Bremner Cup Series. The Kohawks won seven of 10 bouts for their 20th win in the last 21 meetings between the two rivals.

“I thought we had some guys score a lot of bonus points,” Oostendorp said. “Those close matches that could have gone our way, we have to find a way to get out or hit good, sound shots at the end of the third. We’ll keep working toward that.”

Reeves will keep working to improve his craft in folkstyle and Greco. He moved to 19-5 this season, scoring 10 first-period points before throwing Alex Heisdorffer to his back for the fall in 3:38.

“He’s had success on the Greco level,” Oostendorp said. “You see that in his college matches. I feel he needs to force his style more on the guys to where they have to wrestle you in those positions.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

He has packed on 50 pounds since high school, weighing in at 272 pounds. Reeves has tried to put it on properly, getting strong to be able to move around opponents.

“Coach O emphasizes building your body and lifting has to be your life blood,” Reeves said. “I have to be a movable 50 pounds. It can’t be a sluggish 50.”

During a break in the Kohawks schedule, Reeves wrestled at the U.S. Senior Nationals in December. The 19-year-old was thrust into competition against much more seasoned competitors. He didn’t reach his goal of a top-five finish to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials, but it was a good learning experience.

“There is a big age difference,” Reeves said. “You’ve got to love it. I love competing at all different levels. I love competing against the toughest competition and that’s one of the places.”

The two styles aren’t mutually exclusive. Skills transfer between each and is key for Reeves to evolve in both.

“It taught me how to control a guy, hand fighting and force your will on a guy,” Oostendorp said. “He needs to continue to develop that in his wrestling.”

Coe dominated the dual, posting six bonus-point victories. Alex Friddle (125) and Josh Gerke (149) added pins, giving the Kohawks a 17-3 lead through four matches. Brock Henderson recorded a 16-0 technical fall over Evan Husko at 133, while Tristin Westphal and Taylor Mehmen earned major decisions at 174 and 197, respectively.

Cornell (3-5) received decisions from Jake Wulf (141), 165-pounder Nic Jarvis and Bryce Oveson. At 184. Oveson scored a takedown in sudden victory to upend Josh Edel, 4-2.

AT MOUNT VERNON

(Small Multi-sport Arena)

Coe 34, Cornell 9

(Individual takedowns in parentheses)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Kinnick Stadium Fan Cave Photos! Own iconic images of Kinnick Stadium from The Gazette's archive. A perfect gift for any Hawkeye fan! Purchase

125 pounds – Alex Friddle (Coe) pinned Griffin Gravel, 2:29 (1,0); 133 – Brock Henderson (Coe) tech. fall Evan Husko, 16-0 (2,0); 141 – Jake Wulf (Cor) dec. Nick Elias, 4-3 (1,1); 149 – Josh Gerke (Coe) pinned Klayton Keller, 3:26 (1,0); 157 – Gabe Fiser (Coe) dec. Casey Allen, 10-3 (2,1); 165 – Nic Jarvis (Cor) dec. Luke Silva, 4-2 (2,0); 174 – Tristin Westphal (Coe) major dec. John Marsh, 10-2 (4,0); 184 – Bryce Oveson (Cor) dec. Josh Edel, 4-2 SV1 (1,0); 197 – Taylor Mehmen (Coe) major dec. Kendale McCoy, 14-2 (5,0); Hwt. – Kaleb Reeves (Coe) pinned Alex Heisdorffer, 3:38 (3,0).

MEET STATISTICS

Takedowns – Coe 19, Cornell 5. Reversals – Coe 3, Cornell 3. Escapes – Coe 9, Cornell 8. Nerafall points – Coe 24, Cornell 0. Penalty points (awarded) – Coe 4, Cornell 0. Riding-time points – Coe 4, Cornell 0. Total match points – Coe 85, Cornell 24.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com