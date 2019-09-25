Cornell women's soccer beats Coe for first time since 2014

MOUNT VERNON — Through the first six matches of the women’s soccer season, Cornell created its share of scoring chances.

Wednesday against Coe, they went in.

“We just worked as a team and created more opportunities and passes,” Cornell senior defender Ashley Quesada said after the Rams defeated Coe, 2-1, in a non-conference match at Cornell’s new soccer field. “We just worked really hard in practices. It paid off.”

The victory was the first for Cornell over Coe since 2014 and it evened up the 2019-20 Bremner Cup standings at two points apiece. Cornell already owned a win over Coe in volleyball, while the Kohawks claimed the matchups in football and women’s tennis.

“It is a big deal for the school,” fourth-year Cornell Coach Jose Fajardo said. “Always when you play Coe, it is an important win.”

Senior forward Sofia Schnur got the scoring started in the 24th minute with her third goal of the season for Cornell (3-4). Less than 15 minutes later, Quesada drilled a booming free kick from just inside the halfway line for a 2-0 Cornell halftime lead.

Quesada now leads the Rams with five goals this season, but it was her defensive work that propelled Cornell to victory. The Rams’ back line of Quesada, senior Cali Pfleger and junior Lindsay Smith, plus a rotation of sophomore goalkeepers in Elise Thomason-Larsen and Nicole Trenholm, frustrated the Coe offense and held it scoreless for the first 70 minutes.

“We just dropped back more and made sure we stayed on our marks,” Quesada said. “Anticipated the ball instead of stepping to it. Diving in. I think we did really well on that.”

Coe freshman Amanda Hiebert continued her strong debut season with her team-high seventh goal. The Kohawks are now 5-3-1.

The win provides Cornell with a boost as it begins Midwest Conference play with four road matches in a row, beginning Saturday at Beloit.

“It makes us feel really confident,” Quesada said. “Winning today just put us all in a good mood and so hopefully we get to go out and win again.”

Women’s soccer

AT MOUNT VERNON

Cornell 2, Coe 1

Goals — COE: Amanda Hiebert (7); COR: Sofia Schnur (3), Ashley Quesada (5).

