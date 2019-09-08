Cornell football has successful season opener against Iowa Wesleyan

MOUNT VERNON — Big plays and a big margin of victory.

The Cornell College football team picked up this season the way it finished last year — with success.

Cornell’s Isaak Hahn passed for a career-high 209 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Rams to a 33-6 victory over Iowa Wesleyan Saturday night at Van Metre Field at Ash Park. Cornell continued a couple streaks, winning its fourth straight game dating back to the end of last season. It was also the fifth consecutive victory over the Tigers.

Hahn tallied a total of 215 total yards the last two seasons as a reserve, including 136 passing. In his second career start, Hahn finished with 209 yards passing and added another 44 on the ground without taking a snap in the final quarter.

Cornell resorted to the big play for an early advantage. The Rams produced two touchdowns of 40 yards or more.

The first came on a fourth-and-1 run from the Iowa Wesleyan 40. Peni Waqairatu, from East Melbourne, Australia, broke through Iowa Wesleyan’s front-line defense, shed another blocker and received an escort the rest of the way for a 7-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

The Rams went to the air to score on their next drive. Hahn, a former Marion prep, led Blake Langhurst just enough, hitting the former Lisbon standout in stride, for a 41-yard strike. Cornell was in control with a 14-0 lead with 7:02 left in the first quarter.

Kicker Aaron Nicoll was perfect in the opening half, hitting both extra-point attempts and adding a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter for a 17-0 halftime advantage. Nicoll also connected on a 28-yard field goal in the third.

Cornell maintained its knack for the big play in the second half. On the first series of the third, Hahn hit Mason Davis on a slant pass. The junior wideout maneuvered through the secondary and pulled away for a 59-yard score. Langhurst and Davis tied for a team-best 77 receiving yards.

Trevhon Porterfield led Cornell with 67 yards rushing on 14 carries.

The Rams defense was stingy, carrying over from the final three games last year. During the win streak, Cornell has allowed just eight points per game. The Rams shut out the Tigers for the first three quarters, allowing just 121 total yards.

Cornell’s defense even chipped in on the scoring. Dylan McVicker forced a fumble that was scooped up by Devin Roettger, who ran 39 yards for a score with 6:03 remaining in the third.

Cornell faces Coe next week at Clark Field in the annual Bremner Cup game, starting at 7 p.m.

