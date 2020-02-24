Coe women's basketball welcomes Simpson to Kohawk Arena for A-R-C Tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS — The old college basketball adage that says it is difficult to defeat the same team three times in one season is well documented.

If the Coe women’s basketball team is to extend its season beyond Tuesday, it will have to pull the well-earned trifecta against Simpson.

“I like our matchup,” said Coe Coach Kayla Waskow, who will lead the Kohawks into an American Rivers Conference Tournament quarterfinal game against the Storm Tuesday night at 7 at Kohawk Arena. “We have done a great job. There are a few things that we will anticipate that they might try to do and just how we will want to counter that. But I think the biggest thing is, if you are playing sharp right now like I think we are and you are playing hard, you are going to put yourself in a good spot.”

Coe (15-10) finished the regular season with a 10-6 conference record, which garnered the Kohawks the No. 4 seed and the coveted home postseason game.

Coe seeks its first tournament win since 2016 and if successful, would visit regular season conference champion Wartburg on Thursday.

“We are pretty lucky that we get to play at home,” Coe junior Jackie Feldt said. “Hopefully we have a lot of fans come out. It definitely is a better environment when you play at home. You have more confidence shooting at your own hoop, so I think it will play out well for us.”

Feldt and fellow junior Madeline Wilkins have spearheaded a robust offensive effort of late for the Kohawks. Feldt has averaged 20.6 points per game over the last eight contests, while Wilkins has added 19.8 over the last six — including four wins — as Coe was an overtime loss at Luther in the regular season finale from jumping up to third in the conference.

“Things just really, really clicked for us,” Wilkins said. “Team-wise, we have been a tight-knit group and something just kind of clicked and everything has been working for us. We have been executing a lot better that what we had been before. It just seems like we can’t miss at this point, which is awesome.”

Coe beat Simpson, 71-61, at home on Dec. 4 and at Indianola, 84-75, on Feb. 12. Simpson was 18-5 this season against teams not named Coe.

“We have all the confidence that we can beat them for the third time,” Feldt said. “It is just doing what we are supposed to be doing and playing how we play. Because we know we have beat them twice and whatever they throw at us, we know that we can beat them.”

Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com