Coe women's basketball stifles rival Cornell, 56-46

CEDAR RAPIDS — The familiar faces are plentiful on the Coe women’s basketball team.

Last year’s team — the first in three seasons to win at least 15 games — had no seniors, so the Kohawks entered the 2019-20 campaign replete with experience and chemistry.

“It is really working out well for us,” Coe junior guard/forward Jackie Feldt said after the Kohawks overwhelmed rival Cornell, 56-46, in a non-conference game Wednesday night at Kohawk Arena. “Because we all know each other. We know how each other plays. We can really work on getting everyone to do their strengths and what works best for us.”

Feldt led all scorers with 14 points, but was equally impressive on the defensive end of the court. She totaled a game-high five blocked shots and was second on the team with seven rebounds as the Kohawks limited Cornell to 25.5 percent shooting from the floor.

“Our main focus for the game was communication,” Feldt said. “We did that really well on defense because the last game that we played (a 72-42 loss to North Park in Chicago), we did not communicate that much. We really bounced back and focused on communication.”

Coe (3-2) used a 20-6 burst in the first half to gain control of the game, then a 14-5 second-half surge that generated its largest lead at 46-30 with 7:21 to go.

Feldt’s identical twin sister, Jamie Feldt, scored 11 points, while senior guard Destiny Smith pulled down eight rebounds. Former Iowa City High prep Sydney Schroder distributed eight assists and recorded a pair of steals.

Rose Shimaoka and Mo Kempiak each had 11 points for Cornell (2-1), which visits Wisconsin-La Crosse on Saturday.

Coe opens American Rivers Conference play with a road game at Buena Vista on Tuesday.

“Just continue to get better,” third-year Coe Coach Kayla Waskow said. “We have had five games already and each game I have been telling them, ‘That is preparing us for conference.’ Our conference is as good as ever this year, so we have to take it night by night and game by game. It starts with Tuesday.”

Women’s basketball

AT KOHAWK ARENA

Coe 56, Cornell 46

CORNELL (46): Rose Shimaoka 2-11 6-6 11, Bella Gonzalez 2-6 2-2 6, Madison Wauters 1-5 1-2 3, Keva Tomas 1-7 0-0 3, Mya Johnson 0-3 0-0 0, Mo Kempiak 3-5 5-6 11, Sarah Topps 2-2 0-0 6, Macie Mackey 2-6 0-0 4, Anne Visser 0-4 1-2 1, Ashley Vis 0-2 1-2 1, Tara Hansel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-51 16-20 46.

COE (56): Jackie Feldt 7-12 0-0 14, Jamie Feldt 4-6 2-4 11, Maddie Wilkins 2-11 0-0 6, Sydney Schroder 2-5 1-2 5, Lexi Doyle 2-3 1-2 5, Destiny Smith 2-6, 2-2 8, Taylor Huber 3-4 1-1 7, Mady Wahls 0-2 0-0 0, Molly Buck 0-1 0-0 0, Brynn Bodermann 0-1 0-0 0, Kalynn Batey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 7-11 56.

Cornell 10 9 9 18—46

Coe 11 17 15 13—56

Three-point goals — Cornell 4-20 (Shimaoka 1-4, Gonzalez 0-3, Tomas 1-4, Johnson 0-2, Kempiak 0-1, Topps 2-2, Mackey 0-1, Visser 0-1, Vis 0-2), Coe 5-23 (Jac. Feldt 0-1, Jam. Feldt 1-3, Wilkins 2-8, Schroder 0-3, Smith 2-4, Huber 0-1, Wahls 0-1, Buck 0-1, Bodermann 0-1). Rebounds — Cornell 19 (Visser 5), Coe 37 (Smith 8). Assists — Cornell 5 (Hansel 2), Coe 19 (Schroder 8). Steals — Cornell 10 (Gonzalez 4), Coe 5 (Schroder 2). Total fouls — Cornell 17, Coe 14. Fouled out — None. Turnovers — Cornell 12, Coe 20.

Comments: douglas.miles@thegazette.com