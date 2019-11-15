Photos: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Western Dubuque, Iowa Class 4A state volleyball tournament championship

Photos: Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Western Dubuque, Iowa Class 4A state volleyball tournament championship

Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeated Western Dubuque, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18, in the Class 4A championship at the state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids.

/ 23

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Puppy, video gaming console and other items stolen from Marion residence; woman arrested

Troubling picture of NASA-Boeing relationship

University of Iowa moving quickly to fill another director vacancy

Ride competing with RAGBRAI changes dates, direction

General Mills workers lock in benefits with new ratified contract

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Former Maid-Rite building in Marion to open as new restaurant, Airbnb

Search for body in Iowa River continues Friday in Iowa City

Cedar Rapids police nab man fleeing after crashing a stolen car into a snowbank

New NCAA pay-for-play rules could spur opportunities, former Iowa athletes say

New Iowa DNR director talks public land, water quality funding

Trending