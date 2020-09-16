Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa wrestling assistant coach Ryan Morningstar treated for stroke

Former All-American has returned to the wrestling room after August scare

Iowa assistant coach Ryan Morningstar questions an official for two points to be awarded to Iowa’s Brody Grothus as he wrestles Illinois’ Caleb Ervin during their 149 lbs. consolation match during Session Two of the Big Ten Conference Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center on Saturday, March 8, 2014, in Madison, Wis. Grothus lost. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette-KCRG)

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa confirmed Wednesday that Hawkeyes assistant wrestling coach Ryan Morningstar was treated for a stroke last month.

The two-time All-American and former Lisbon three-time state champion suffered a medical emergency on Aug. 17, according to a news release from UI Sports Information. Morningstar was admitted and treated at UIHC before being released on Aug. 21.

He has since returned to the Dan Gable Wrestling Complex at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I feel great and am thankful for the exceptional care provided by the doctors, nurses, and health care professionals at UIHC,” Morningstar said in the release. “I am humbled by the prayer and support I received from my family and friends, and appreciative of the privacy I was afforded throughout my recovery. It is good to be back in the wrestling room doing what I love with the best people in the world.”

Morningstar has been an Iowa assistant since 2012 after a short stint with Wisconsin. He has been credited for his recruiting efforts that have attracted prominent prep wrestlers to Iowa City, including two-time Big Ten champion and All-American Alex Marinelli.

Morningstar won 110 matches for the Hawkeyes. He was a Big Ten finalist and placed third and seventh for Iowa’s NCAA Championship teams in 2009 and 2010.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

 

