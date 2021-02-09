Rutgers vs. Iowa men's basketball glance: Time, TV, live stream, team data

What: No. 25 Rutgers (11-6, 7-6 Big Ten) at No. 15 Iowa (13-6, 7-5) in men’s basketball:

When/where: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Robbie Hummel)

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network affiliates, including WMT-AM (600), KXIC-AM (800) and WHO-AM (1040)

Series: Iowa leads, 8-2

Scarlet Knights data: Rutgers has a four-game winning streak, its first in its Big Ten history. It hasn’t won five straight conference games since 1991, in the Atlantic 10.

• Junior guard Ron Harper Jr., scored 27 and 29 points in his two games at Iowa. He has averaged 16.8 points this season.

• Rutgers is first in the Big Ten in steals (8.4 per game) and second in blocked shots (5.1).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• The Scarlet Knights have been fast starters in their current win streak, getting off to combined 82-43 leads in the first 10 minutes.

• Junior center Myles Johnson has averaged 10.5 points, 10 rebounds, 3.5 blocked shots and 1.8 steals over the last four games and has made 20 of 24 field goal attempts in that time. He has made just 15 of 40 free throw tries this season for 37.5 percent.

Hawkeyes data: Iowa has dropped four of its last five games, the latest a 67-65 defeat at Indiana Sunday.

• The Hawkeyes won at Rutgers on Jan. 2, 77-75. Luka Garza had 25 points, and Keegan Murray added 14 points and nine rebounds. Those are Murray’s career-highs.

• Garza has been held under 20 points for two straight games for the first time since November 2019. Nonetheless, his 25.5 points per game leads everyone else in the nation by at least 3.2 points.

• Even with its recent downturn, Iowa is still first nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio, third in points and assists per game, fourth in fewest turnovers per game, and 17th in 3-pointers per game.

• As of Tuesday afternoon, Iowa was 10th in the NCAA’s NET rankings.

Iowa’s next game: Saturday at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m. (CT)