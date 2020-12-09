Roy Williams compares Hawkeyes to some of his best North Carolina teams

The Iowa men’s basketball team gets the seal of approval from North Carolina Coach Roy Williams.

Williams has coached three national-title teams and has 888 career wins, so he may know a thing or two about this stuff.

“I really, really like Iowa’s team,” Williams said Tuesday after the Hawkeyes beat his Tar Heels in Iowa City, 93-80. “They’re like some of our really good teams. They’ve got a big guy inside like we’ve had that can score, they’ve got a bunch of 3-point shooters.”

Iowa’s Luka Garza was stymied by North Carolina for the most part, making just 6-of-20 shots and scoring 16 points, his lowest total in his last 23 games.

“I think we did OK on him,” Williams said. “We’ve got some bigger guys than other teams he’s played against.

“Guys, I’m going to tell you, Luka Garza is the real deal. He’s the real deal. A great compliment I can give somebody is he reminds me of Tyler Hansbrough, who we had.”

Hansbrough was a UNC power forward from 2005-09 who was a four-time All-America.

“He gained so much attention that he helped our 3-point shooters, too.

“You look at (Garza’s) numbers and I think it boils down to one thing. He’s got probably tons more sweat than a lot of the guys have, and that’s something I’ve always really admired.”