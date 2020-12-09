ARTICLE

Roy Williams compares Hawkeyes to some of his best North Carolina teams

The Tar Heels played Luka Garza tough, but Williams raves about Iowa's center

North Carolina coach Roy Williams gives instructions during the second half of his men's basketball team's 93-80 loss to
North Carolina coach Roy Williams gives instructions during the second half of his men’s basketball team’s 93-80 loss to Iowa Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

The Iowa men’s basketball team gets the seal of approval from North Carolina Coach Roy Williams.

Williams has coached three national-title teams and has 888 career wins, so he may know a thing or two about this stuff.

“I really, really like Iowa’s team,” Williams said Tuesday after the Hawkeyes beat his Tar Heels in Iowa City, 93-80. “They’re like some of our really good teams. They’ve got a big guy inside like we’ve had that can score, they’ve got a bunch of 3-point shooters.”

Iowa’s Luka Garza was stymied by North Carolina for the most part, making just 6-of-20 shots and scoring 16 points, his lowest total in his last 23 games.

“I think we did OK on him,” Williams said. “We’ve got some bigger guys than other teams he’s played against.

“Guys, I’m going to tell you, Luka Garza is the real deal. He’s the real deal. A great compliment I can give somebody is he reminds me of Tyler Hansbrough, who we had.”

Hansbrough was a UNC power forward from 2005-09 who was a four-time All-America.

“He gained so much attention that he helped our 3-point shooters, too.

“You look at (Garza’s) numbers and I think it boils down to one thing. He’s got probably tons more sweat than a lot of the guys have, and that’s something I’ve always really admired.”

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds extends coronavirus restriction a week

Grassley encouraged by pandemic relief negotiations

Cedar Rapids man charged in federal court for threatening prosecutor, firing flare gun at courthouse

Watch: Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks at 11 a.m. with COVID-19 updates

UI epidemiologist cautiously optimistic about Thanksgiving's effect on COVID-19 spread in Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

COVID is rarely spread in Iowa classrooms, it's happening in communities, health officials say

Iowa teachers, police would be next in line for vaccine under state distribution plan

Iowa City schools plan for hybrid next week, but apply for another virtual waiver

Reports: Tom Vilsack will return as USDA secretary

University of Iowa to hold campus forums seeking presidential search input

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.