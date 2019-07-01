Iowa State Cyclones

Report: Former Cyclone Matt Thomas agrees to 3-year deal with Toronto Raptors

Thomas is coming off big season for championship team in Spain

Iowa State guard Matt Thomas (21) makes a 3-point basket as Northern Iowa's Matt Bohannon (5) closes in during a game in the Big Four Classic at Des Moines' Wells Fargo Arena on 12.19.15. (The Gazette)
Matt Thomas, who played basketball for Iowa State from 2012-2017, has agreed to a three-year contract with the NBA’s Toronto Raptors according to a Monday report by Eurohoops.

Thomas averaged 12.5 points in helping Valencia Basket of Spain win the EuroCup championship. He scored a team-high 19 points in the deciding game of the Finals against Alba Berlin.

It was Thomas’ second season playing in Spain after his Iowa State career was over. He played in 138 games with the Cyclones, starting 77. He averaged 12.3 points per game as a senior.

From there he played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Summer League, scoring 23 points for them in one game. His stock rose because of his play in Las Vegas and he got the offer to play in Spain’s top league, Liga ACB.

Thomas is a 6-foot-3, 24-year-old from Onalaska, Wis. He played with six future NBA players at Iowa State in Deonte Burton, Bryce Dejean-Jones, Naz Mitrou-Long, Monte Morris, Abdel Nader and Georges Niang.

Here is a video of some of Thomas’ highlights playing in Spain.

