Xavier's Ellanor Morrissey gets her kicks on the slopes

CEDAR RAPIDS — One’s passion can’t always be found inside their high school.

Sometimes it’s out on the slopes.

Cedar Rapids Xavier freshman Ellanor Morrissey has had a love for skiing for seven years. She goes skiing with her family all over the United States.

“I just got back from skiing in Winter Park, Colorado,” Morrissey said. “I have also skied in Big Sky, Montana; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and Breckenridge, Colorado.”

Morrissey enjoys the scenery and long runs these places have to offer.

“I love to ski on long and fast runs,” she said. “I really enjoy taking pictures of the beautiful scenery. The snowy trees and mountains are so beautiful.”

Morrissey’s whole family enjoys skiing. They always travel together to these various places multiple times a year.

“My mom and I prefer it to be above 15 degrees for us to ski,” Morrissey said. “My brothers, Hudson and Leo, and my dad will go in any weather. We like to go a couple times a year.”

Ellanor’s parents, Jamie and Kyle Morrissey, are the reason she loves skiing. They started her in lessons and she has not stopped since.

They also love the way it brings their family together.

“We love being outside and active,” Jamie said. “It’s great that all five of us can be together doing something we all love.”

Jamie said out of all the places they have been to, they liked skiing in Big Sky the best.

“The mountain is great for all skiers,” Jamie said. “It is a short trip to Yellowstone National Park, which is fun to visit year-round.”

The Morrissey family will be skiing a lot this winter and, according to them, it will always be a favorite family tradition.